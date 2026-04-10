2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 2) Penticton Vees versus 3) Prince George Cougars

The Penticton Vees face the Prince George Cougars squad in a high-stakes second-round showdown.
The expansion Penticton Vees have proven they belong in the WHL, advancing to the second round after a hard-fought five-game series win over the Seattle Thunderbirds. Now, they face their steepest challenge yet in the Prince George Cougars, who are fresh off a six-game emotional victory over the Spokane Chiefs.
While Penticton took home the regular-season series title with a 5-0-1-0 record, the Cougars gained significant momentum by winning the final contest between the two teams in a March overtime thriller.
2026 WHL Playoffs Stats
Playoff Records:
- Penticton Vees: 4-1-0
- Prince George Cougars: 4-2-0
Goals For/Against:
- Penticton Vees: 18 GF, 11 GA
- Prince George Cougars: 24 GF, 16 GA
Power Play:
- Penticton Vees: 26.3%
- Prince George Cougars: 52.9%
Penalty Kill:
- Penticton Vees: 92.9%
- Prince George Cougars: 88.5%
Leading Scorers: Penticton Vees:
- Jacob Kvasnicka: 5 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P
- Ryden Evers: 5 GP, 4 G, 2 A, 6 P
- Louis Wehmann: 5 GP, 3 G, 1 A, 4 P
- Matteo Danis: 5 GP, 0 G, 4 A, 4 P
- Brady Birnie: 5 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P
Prince George Cougars:
- Brock Souch: 6 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
- Terik Parascak: 6 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P
- Kooper Gizowski: 6 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P
- Lee Shurgot: 6 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
- Carson Carels: 6 GP, 0 G, 4 A, 4 P
Goaltenders:
Penticton Vees:
- Andrew Reyelts: 4-0-0, 2.19 GAA, .925 SV%
- Ethan McCallum: 0-1-0, 2.63 GAA, .910 SV%
Prince George Cougars:
- Joshua Ravensbergen: 4-1-1, 2.75 GAA, .918 SV%
Series Schedule
- Game 1: @ Penticton — Friday, April 10, 7:05 PM PT
- Game 2: @ Penticton — Saturday, April 11, 7:05 PM PT
- Game 3: @ Prince George — Tuesday, April 14, 7:00 PM PT
- Game 4: @ Prince George — Wednesday, April 15, 7:00 PM PT
- Game 5*: @ Penticton — Friday, April 17, 7:05 PM PT
- Game 6*: @ Prince George — Sunday, April 19, 7:00 PM PT
- Game 7*: @ Penticton — Friday, April 24, 7:05 PM PT
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