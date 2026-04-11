2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 10

A look at all the action from the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Playoffs daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for April 10, 2026.
Prince Albert Raiders 6, Saskatoon Blades 1
Prince Albert Leads Series 1-0
The Prince Albert Raiders' offence had no problems in Game 1 as they defeated the Saskatoon Blades 6-1 on Friday night. Daxon Rudolph led the way with a goal and an assist, while Aiden Oiring found the back of the net twice. It was also a big game for captain Justice Christensen, as he recorded three assists in the victory.
Medicine Hat Tigers 3, Calgary Hitmen 2 (OT)
Medicine Hat Leads Series 1-0
The Medicine Hat Tigers picked up a thrilling 3-2 overtime win against the Calgary Hitmen in Game 1 of their second-round series. Bryce Pickford was the hero, as he beat Eric Tu with a minute left in overtime. Both goaltenders had strong nights as Tu made 40 saves on 43 shots while Carter Casey stopped 27 of 29 in the win.
Everett Silvertips 4, Kelowna Rockets 1
Everett Leads Series 1-0
The Everett Silvertips continued their perfect start to the playoffs with a 4-1 Game 1 victory over the Kelowna Rockets. Friday was the Matias Vanhanen show as the 2026 NHL Draft prospect scored twice, including the winner, while also recording an assist. Julius Miettinen also stepped up with a goal and an assist, while Landon DuPont finished the night with two assists.
Prince George Cougars 4, Penticton Vees 1
Prince George Leads Series 1-0
The Prince George Cougars were the only visiting team to pick up a win on Friday night. Prince George defeated the Penticton Vees 4-1 in Game 1 in large part thanks to the play of goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen. The 19-year-old stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced against the Vees and has now made 224 saves in seven post-season games this year.
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