2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 17

A look at all the action from the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Playoffs daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for April 17, 2026.
Penticton Vees 1, Prince George Cougars 0
Penticton Leads Series 3-2
In what will be remembered as the most intense defensive battle of the post-season, the Penticton Vees moved within one win of the Western Conference Final with a 1-0 shutout victory over the Prince George Cougars. The game’s only goal came midway through the second period when Brittan Alstead beat Joshua Ravensbergen. The two clubs will meet again on Sunday.
Everett Silvertips 2, Kelowna Rockets 1 (OT)
Everett Wins Series 4-1
The Everett Silvertips are moving on to the Western Conference Championship after a 2-1 overtime victory against the Kelowna Rockets. Defenceman Landon DuPont played the hero, trailing the play and firing a shot home in the first overtime period to send the Everett faithful into a frenzy. The Silvertips now await the winner of the Penticton/Prince George series to determine who will face them in the next round.
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