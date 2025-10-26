Team Manitoba Capture 2025 WHL Cup

Team Manitoba have won the 2025 WHL Cup. Manitoba defeated BC in impressive fashion, picking up a 6-1 victory in the Final. With the victory, Manitoba picks up its second championship, with its other coming in 2023.

Manitoba dominated this game from start to finish. They outshot BC 45-28 and picked up three goals on the power play. Leading the way for Manitoba was Portland Winterhawks prospect Crewe Schimnowski, who scored two goals with the man advantage.

Team Manitoba seemed to get better as the game went on. The scored once in the first, twice in the second and three times in the third. Manitoba also recorded at least 10 shots in each period, with an 18-shot first period topping the list.

This game also featured plenty of power play opportunities for both side. BC went one for nine while Manitoba scored three goals on 13 opportunities. Overall, it was a busy night for special teams as the two teams combined for 62 penalty minutes.

As for other standouts, Edmonton Oil Kings prospect Cole Landreville recorded two assists in the win. In net, Logan German picked up the victory, with the Kelowna Rockets prospect making 23 saves. Manitoba was coached by Devin Himpe, who is the head on-ice instructor for Winnipeg Jets Hockey Development as well as an Assistant Coach with the University of Manitoba Bisons men’s hockey team.

