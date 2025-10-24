Saskatoon Acquires Thurston From Red Deer

The Saskatoon Blades bolstered their blue line on Friday, acquiring 19-year-old defenceman Trevor Thurston from the Red Deer Rebels.

In exchange, the Rebels acquired 17-year-old forward Kohen Lodge and a conditional fifth round selection in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.

Thurston, a former sixth round pick by Red Deer in 2021, has appeared in 119 regular season games over the past three seasons. Lodge was selected by Saskatoon in the ninth round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. In 36 regular season games with the Blades over the past two seasons, Lodge has registered four goals and three assists.

Lodge is also a product of Red Deer. In 21 games last season with the U18 AAA Red Deer Optimist Chiefs, Lodge posted 36 points and was named to the AEHL U18 First All-Star Team. His father, Erik, is a skills and development coach with Red Deer.

