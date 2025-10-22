Chilliwack's WHL Return Pushed Back One Season

Fans in Chilliwack will need to wait a little bit longer to watch WHL hockey again. According to a report by Steve Ewen of "The Province", the WHL is pushing Chilliwack's inaugural season to 2027-28. As per Ewen's report, the WHL is still negotiating with a potential ownership group and wants more time to set up the franchise.

The WHL is bringing a team back to Chilliwack for the first time in over a decade. The Chilliwack Bruins played at what is now called the Chilliwack Coliseum from 2006-11. After the 2010-11 season, the team relocated to Victoria and became the Victoria Royals.

Overall, Chilliwack found some success during their five seasons. They made the playoffs four times and surpassed the 30 win mark in each of their final two seasons. Chilliwack also has four NHL alumni in Roman Horák, Oscar Möller, Brandon Manning and Nick Holden.

