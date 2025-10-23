4 WHL Prospects Named Captains For The 2025 WHL Cup

The 2025 WHL Cup has kicked off in Red Deer. The annual event splits WHL prospects up by province, with Team BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba battling for the historic trophy. Here are the four WHL prospects who have been selected as captains for their provinces.

Louis-Oscar Holowaychuk- Team BC

Leading Team BC is Vancouver Giants prospect Louis-Oscar Holowaychuk. Drafted sixth overall in 2025, the 15-year-old forward is currently playing for St. George's School U18 Prep and has six points in four games. In his first game as captain, Holowaychuk scored a goal and added an assist in a victory of Saskatchewan.

Teagen Bouchard- Team Alberta

Teagen Bouchard of the Kamloops Blazers has been selected to captain Team Alberta this year. Drafted 14th overall in 2025, the 15-year-old forward is playing for Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep and has already made his debut in the WHL. Bouchard kicked off his tournament with a shorthanded goal in Alberta's overtime loss to Manitoba.

Anderson Reschny- Team Saskatchewan

Team Saskatchewan has selected Prince George Cougars Anderson Reschny as their captain for the tournament. The 15-year-old forward is playing for the Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA and is the brother for former WHLer Cole Reschny. Drafted 40th overall in 2025, Reschny recorded an assist during his first game of the 2025 WHL Cup.

Dylan Russell- Team Manitoba

Dylan Russell has been chosen to lead Team Manitoba at this year's WHL Cup. The 15-year-old forward was drafted 76th overall by the Red Deer Rebels in 2025 and is playing this year for RINK HA Winnipeg U18 Prep. Russell had a successful first outing as captain as Manitoba picked up a key win over Alberta.

