Seattle Thunderbirds Defenceman Radim Mrtka Returns To The WHL

Radim Mrtka is headed back to the WHL. The Buffalo Sabres prospect will be joining the Seattle Thunderbirds after a brief stint in the AHL. Mrtka was the highest-drafted WHLer in 2025, going ninth overall to Buffalo.

The 2024-25 season was Mrtka's first in the WHL. During his 43 games, the 6'6" defenceman scored three goals and recorded 35 points. Mrtka was drafted 71st by Seattle in the 2024 Import Draft after a successful junior career in Czechia.

As for this season, Mrtka played in four games for the Rochester Americans. He recorded one goal and seven penalty minutes. Mrtka's first game back in the WHL could come this weekend as Seattle plays a back-to-back in Prince George on Friday and Saturday.



Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Saskatoon Acquires Thurston From Red Deer

4 WHL Prospects Named Captains For The 2025 WHL Cup

Chilliwack's WHL Return Pushed Back One Season

Everett, Edmonton, Prince Albert & Prince George Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 5 Rankings

Standouts From Week 5 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.