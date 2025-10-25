Prince George Cougars Trade Aleksey Chichkin To The Red Deer Rebels

The Red Deer Rebels added some experience on the blue line as they acquired 20-year-old defenceman Aleksey Chichkin from the Prince George Cougars. In exchange, Prince George received a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2027 WHL draft. So far this season, Chichkin has played nine games and recorded one assist.

Chickin brings 130 games of WHL experience to the Rebels. Listed at 6'4", 218 lbs, he has also played for the Calgary Hitmen and Regina Pats. Chickin has also played seven playoff games, all of which came last year.

The Rebels have already played 13 games this season. They are 4-8-0-1 and have picked up points in three straight games. Red Deer next plays on Saturday when they take on the Calgary Hitmen.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Seattle Thunderbirds Defenceman Radim Mrtka Returns To The WHL

Saskatoon Acquires Thurston From Red Deer

4 WHL Prospects Named Captains For The 2025 WHL Cup

Chilliwack's WHL Return Pushed Back One Season

Everett, Edmonton, Prince Albert & Prince George Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 5 Rankings

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.