WHL Standouts At The 2026 World Juniors: December 30

The 2026 World Juniors is underway and features plenty of talent from the WHL. Every day, THN's WHL team will be highlighting standout performances from the tournament. Here are the WHL standouts from December 30, 2025.

Game Results:

Switzerland 4, Germany 0

Latvia 6, Denmark 3

Tristan Petersen- Penticton Vees/Denmark

Tristan Petersen picked up his second point of the tournament on Tuesday. After scoring against Czechia, the Penticton Vees forward picked up an assist in 9:18 of ice time. Denmark will be headed to the relegation game, where they will look to qualify for next year's tournament.

David Lewandowski- Saskatoon Blades/Germany

David Lewandowski had a strong outing for Germany. While he didn't score, he did log 18:23 of ice time in the loss. So far, Lewandowski has one assist in four games at this year's tournament.

Dustin Willhöft- Saskatoon Blades/Germany

Dustin Willhöft was once again one of Germany's best players. He had one shot on goal in 19:23 of ice time. Willhöft and Germany will also be headed to the relegation game, which is scheduled for January 2.

December 31 Schedule:

Switzerland vs Slovakia, 10 am PT

Czechia vs Latvia, 12:30 pm PT

USA vs Sweden, 3:00 pm PT

Canada vs Finland, 5:30 pm PT

