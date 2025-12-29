Standouts From Week 15 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 15 of the 2025-26 season.

Tommy Lafreniere- Kamloops Blazers

Tommy Lafreniere had a performance to remember on Saturday night. The Kamloops Blazers forward scored twice while adding three assists in a victory over the Vancouver Giants. While Lafreniere did not score on Sunday, he still recorded six shots on goal, bringing his total to 10 over the two games.

Bryce Pickford- Medicine Hat Tigers

This weekly article has turned into what has Bryce Pickford done this week? The Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman pushed his goal-scoring streak to eight games as he found the back of the net on both Saturday and Sunday. Pickford also recorded three assists this past weekend, bringing his point total to 49 in 33 games.

Grayson Malinoski- Seattle Thunderbirds

Grayson Malinoski stepped up for the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sunday. Despite falling in extra time, the 18-year-old stopped 48 of 50 shots plus two of three in the shootout against the Everett Silvertips. Malinoski is helping Seattle pick up crucial points in the standings, which is keeping the Thunderbirds in the playoff race.

Filip Ruzicka- Brandon Wheat Kings

Speaking of outstanding goaltender performances, Filip Ruzicka was unbeatable on Sunday night. The 17-year-old stopped all 31 shots he faced against the Moose Jaw Warriors for his first career shutout. Ruzicka has had a strong first season with the Brandon Wheat Kings with a 16-4-0 record so far this year.

