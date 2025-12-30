WHL Standouts At The 2026 World Juniors: December 29

The 2026 World Juniors is underway and features plenty of talent from the WHL. Every day, THN's WHL team will be highlighting standout performances from the tournament. Here are the WHL standouts from December 28, 2025.

Game Results:

Sweden 8, Germany 1

Czechia 2, Finland 1 (OT)

USA 6, Slovakia 5

Canada 9, Latvia 1

Vojtech Cihar- Kelowna Rockets/Czechia

Another game, another standout performance from Vojtech Cihar. The Kelowna Rockets forward recorded two assists while logging 21:13 of ice time. Cihar is now up to six points in three games, which is tied for Czechia's team lead.

Tij Iginla- Kelowna Rockets/Canada

Tij Iginla picked up his first multi-point game of the World Juniors on Monday night. He recorded two assists while logging 15:38 of ice time. Iginla also finished the game with a plus/minus of +3, which led all Canadian players.

Braeden Cootes- Seattle Thunderbirds/Canada

Braeden Cootes was able to have an impact for Canada despite only playing 9:17. He scored the game-winner while going five for seven in the faceoff dot. Cootes also recorded three shots on goal while finishing the game with a plus/minus of +1.

December 30 Schedule:

Switzerland vs Germany, 11:00 am PT

Latvia vs Denmark, 1:30 pm PT

