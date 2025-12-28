WHL Standouts At The 2026 World Juniors: December 27

The 2026 World Juniors is underway and features plenty of talent from the WHL. Every day, THN's WHL team will be highlighting standout performances from the tournament. Here are the WHL standouts from December 27, 2025.

Game Results:

Slovakia 4, Germany 1

Canada 2, Latvia 1 (OT)

USA 2, Switzerland 1

Czechia 7, Denmark 2

Harrison Brunicke- Kamloops Blazers/Canada

Harrison Brunicke is leading by example so far at the World Juniors. The Kamloops Blazers defenceman had an assist while playing 21:18 in Canada's win over Latvia. There is no doubt that the Blazers are hoping he returns to the WHL after the tournament, as Brunicke is a difference maker from the blue line.

Dustin Willhöft- Saskatoon Blades/Germany

Dustin Willhöft has kicked off his tournament with back-to-back strong performances for Germany. After recording two assists against the US, the Saskatoon Blades forward scored his first goal of the tournament on Saturday against Slovakia. Willhöft also logged 20:12 of ice time, which was the most by an German forward in the game.

Max Curran- Edmonton Oil Kings/Czechia

While Max Curran didn't record a point in Czechia's latest win, he did play a significant role on Saturday. The Edmonton Oil Kings center won 12 of his 24 faceoffs while recording five shots on goal. Curran has been dynamic this season and is already impressing at this year's tournament.

December 28 Schedule:

Sweden vs Switzerland, 11:00 am PT

Finland vs Latvia, 1:30 pm PT

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Western Hockey League Site:

Edmonton Oil Kings Bolster Roster With Pair Of Trades

WHL Standouts At The 2026 World Juniors: December 26

WHL 2025-26 Midseason Player Survey Results Revealed

Medicine Hat Tigers' Bryce Pickford Signs ELC With The Montréal Canadiens

Everett, Prince Albert, Edmonton & Medicine Hat Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 14 Rankings

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.