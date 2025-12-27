WHL Standouts At The 2026 World Juniors: December 26

The 2026 World Juniors is underway and features plenty of talent from the WHL. Every day, THN's WHL team will be highlighting standout performances from the tournament. Here are the WHL standouts from December 26, 2025.

Game Results:

Sweden 3, Czechia 2

Finland 6, Denmark 2

USA 6, Germany 3

Canada 7, Czechia 5

Dustin Willhöft- Saskatoon Blades/Germany

Dustin Willhöft kicked off his 2026 World Juniors with a multi-point effort. The Saskatoon Blades forward recorded two assists in 18:20 of ice time for Germany. Willhöft was voted Player of the Game for the Germans, who fell 6-3 to the Americans.

Tomas Poletin- Kelowna Rockets/Czechia

Tomas Poletin had a game to remember for Czechia. The Kelowna Rockets forward scored twice and was named Player of the Game for Czechia. Poletin has proven he can score this season in the WHL and is now having similar success at the international level.

Ethan MacKenzie- Edmonton Oil Kings/Canada

What a night for Ethan MacKenzie. The Edmonton Oil Kings scored the game-winner for Canada while also adding two assists against Czechia. Ultimately, MacKenzie silenced some of his doubters on Friday as he played a significant role in Canada's victory.

December 27 Schedule:

Slovakia vs Germany: 11:00 am PT

Latvia vs Canada: 1:30 pm PT

USA vs Switzerland: 3:00 pm PT

Denmark vs Czechia: 5:30 pm PT

