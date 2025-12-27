Edmonton Oil Kings Bolster Roster With Pair Of Trades

The holiday break has just come to a close around the WHL, but the Edmonton Oil Kings grabbed some late stocking stuffers on Saturday in a pair of trades.

Edmonton acquired 19-year-old forward Jaxon Fuder from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for 18-year-old forward Poul Anderson, 16-year-old prospect Brock Stevenson, 16-year-old prospect Boris Sigachev and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2027.

In 27 games for the Rebels this season, Fuder had posted seven goals and 17 assists while posting a minus-five rating.

Anderson had 11 goals and five assists for the Oil Kings in 28 games this season.

Stevenson was a former U.S. Priority Draft selection by Edmonton, taken 27th overall in 2024. He has split time between the Okanagan Hockey Academy 16U AAA program and the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL this season.

Sigachev has suited up for the Calgary Flames U18 AAA program in the AEHL where he has posted 15 goals and 24 assists in 22 games played.

Just minutes later, the Oil Kings made a second announcement that they had acquired 20-year-old defenseman Austin Zemlak from the Tri-City Americans in exchange for a second-round pick in 2026 (via the Saskatoon Blades) and a conditional fifth in 2029.

Zemlak had started the season with Arizona State in the NCAA. He skated in five games and did not register a point for the Sun Devils with eight penalty minutes and a minus-one rating.

Last season, Zemlak had five goals and 20 assists for the Americans in 56 games.

In a corresponding move, the Oil Kings placed 20-year-old forward Brady Craik on CHL overage waivers. Craik skated in 21 games for Edmonton this season, failing to register a point with 32 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating.

