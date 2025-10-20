Standouts From Week 5 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 5 of the 2025-26 season.

Terik Parascak- Prince George Cougars

All Terik Parascak has done since returning to the WHL is score. The Washington Capitals prospect recorded two goals and six points in two games, bringing his total to 10 points in seven games this season. Parascak and the Cougars are one of the hottest teams in the CHL as they have won seven of their first nine games this year.

Logan Wormald- Lethbridge Hurricanes

Logan Wormald stepped up in a big way for the Lethbridge Hurricanes this week. He recorded six points in two games which include helping the Hurricanes erase a five goal lead en route to a victory over the Calgary Hitmen. Wormald now has 15 points in 12 games as well as 90 goals for his WHL career.

Andres Miller- Everett Silvertips

Andres Miller had an impressive debut for the Everett Silvertips. Everett's newest goaltender stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced in a victory over the Kelowna Rockets. Miller is now 3-1-0 on the season and has made 103 saves in his four games.

Ephram McNutt- Regina Pats

Ephram McNutt continues to put up points for the Regina Pats. The 20-year-old defenceman scored three times in two games this week and has points in five of his last six games. McNutt is proving to be a strong captain as he eight points in nine games ranks second on the team.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Lin & Rudolph Highlight WHLers On NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch List For The 2026 NHL Draft

Five WHL Point Streaks To Watch Early In The 2025-26 Campaign

Kamloops Blazers Acquire Carson Olsen From The Lethbridge Hurricanes

Lethbridge Hurricanes Acquire Brayden Smith From The Regina Pats

Trading Frenzy Hits The WHL As Pilon, Pyne & Kowalyk Find New Homes