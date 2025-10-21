Everett, Edmonton, Prince Albert & Prince George Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 5 Rankings

Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the four WHL teams that made the Week 5 rankings.

Everett Silvertips- 2nd

The Everett Silvertips continue to show why they are one of the best teams in the CHL. Everett went 2-0-0 this past week, picking up big wins against the Penticton Vees and the Kelowna Rockets. Now with a record of 9-0-1, the Silvertips are on pace for one of the greatest seasons in WHL history.

Edmonton Oil Kings- 5th

The Edmonton Oil Kings stay in fifth position after yet another strong week. During their three games, Edmonton went 2-0-1, with their only loss coming in overtime against the Saskatoon Blades. With 49 goals in 12 games this year, this Oil Kings lineup presents challenges for whoever they battle in the WHL.

Prince Albert Raiders- 9th

Jumping up one spot this week is the Prince Albert Raiders. Prince Albert went 1-0-1 this past week as they defeated the Regina Pats before falling in OT to Edmonton. With a record of 7-0-2, Prince Albert is one of two teams (Everett) without a regulation loss this season.

Prince George Cougars- 10th

The newest team to join the list is the Prince George Cougars. Prince George has been rolling of late as they outscored their opponents 14-3 in two games this weekend. Currently sitting at the top of the B.C. Division, the Cougars are a deep team that could be in for a big season.

2025-26 Rankings List:

Edmonton Oil Kings: Six Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Everett Silvertips: Five Times, Highest Rank- 2nd

Spokane Chiefs: Five Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Kelowna Rockets: Four Times, Highest Rank- 8th

Prince Albert Raiders: Two Time, Highest Rank- 9th

Prince George Cougars: One Time, Highest Rank- 10th

