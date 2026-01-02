9 Former WHLers Named To Canada's 2026 Winter Olympics Team

Anticipation is starting to grow ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics. With the games just over a month away, nations are starting to announce their rosters for the men's hockey tournament. One of the countries that has already made its announcement is Team Canada, which features a handful of former WHLers.
In total, nine former WHLers have been named to Team Canada. On top of the players, the team also includes former Medicine Hat Tigers forward Jim Nill, who will serve as the Assistant General Manager. Below are the nine former WHLers who have made Team Canada.
Goaltenders:
Darcy Kuemper- Red Deer Rebels
Logan Thompson- Brandon Wheat Kings
Defensemen:
Josh Morrissey- Kelowna Rockets
Travis Sanheim- Calgary Hitmen
Shea Theodore- Seattle Thunderbirds
Forwards:
Brandon Hagel- Red Deer Rebels
Brayden Point- Moose Jaw Warriors
Sam Reinhart- Kootenay ICE
Mark Stone- Brandon Wheat Kings
Canada vs Czechia, 7:40 am PT
Canada vs Switzerland, 12:10 pm PT
Canada vs France, 7:40 am PT
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
Latest From THN’s Western Hockey League Site:
WHL Standouts At The 2026 World Juniors: December 31
WHL Standouts At The 2026 World Juniors: December 29
Standouts From Week 15 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season
WHL Standouts At The 2026 World Juniors: December 27
Edmonton Oil Kings Bolster Roster With Pair Of Trades
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.