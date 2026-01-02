9 Former WHLers Named To Canada's 2026 Winter Olympics Team

Anticipation is starting to grow ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics. With the games just over a month away, nations are starting to announce their rosters for the men's hockey tournament. One of the countries that has already made its announcement is Team Canada, which features a handful of former WHLers.

In total, nine former WHLers have been named to Team Canada. On top of the players, the team also includes former Medicine Hat Tigers forward Jim Nill, who will serve as the Assistant General Manager. Below are the nine former WHLers who have made Team Canada.

Canada’s Men’s Hockey Team Roster, 2026 Olympic Winter Games – WHL Alumni

Goaltenders:

Darcy Kuemper- Red Deer Rebels

Logan Thompson- Brandon Wheat Kings

Defensemen:

Josh Morrissey- Kelowna Rockets

Travis Sanheim- Calgary Hitmen

Shea Theodore- Seattle Thunderbirds

Forwards:

Brandon Hagel- Red Deer Rebels

Brayden Point- Moose Jaw Warriors

Sam Reinhart- Kootenay ICE

Mark Stone- Brandon Wheat Kings

Canada's Men's 2026 Winter Olympics Schedule:

Canada vs Czechia, 7:40 am PT

Canada vs Switzerland, 12:10 pm PT

Canada vs France, 7:40 am PT

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Western Hockey League Site:

WHL Standouts At The 2026 World Juniors: December 31

WHL Standouts At The 2026 World Juniors: December 29

Standouts From Week 15 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

WHL Standouts At The 2026 World Juniors: December 27

Edmonton Oil Kings Bolster Roster With Pair Of Trades

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.