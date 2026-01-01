WHL Standouts At The 2026 World Juniors: December 31

The 2026 World Juniors is underway and features plenty of talent from the WHL. Every day, THN's WHL team will be highlighting standout performances from the tournament. Here are the WHL standouts from December 31, 2025.

Game Results:

Switzerland 3, Slovakia 2

Czechia 4, Latvia 2

Sweden 6, USA 3

Canada 7, Finland 4

Max Psenicka- Portland Winterhawks/Czechia

Max Psenicka had his best game of the tournament in Czechia's win on Wednesday. The Portland Winterhawks defenceman scored a goal while logging 16:32 of ice time. Psenicka also recorded three shots on goal, which included one in every period.

Tij Iginla- Kelowna Rockets/Canada

Just like his dad two decades ago, Tij Iginla is delivering for Canada at the World Juniors. The Kelowna Rockets forward had a goal and an assist in 14:07 of ice time. Iginla also had three shots on goal as he and Canada secured top spot in their group.

Matias Vanhanen- Everett Silvertips/Finland

Matias Vanhanen has been a difference maker all tournament for Finland. That was once again the case on Wednesday as the Everett Silvertips forward finished the game with two assists. Vanhanen was also one of three players to play over 20 minutes for Finland and was one of five Finnish players to finish with multiple shots against Canada.

January 1 Schedule:

No Games

