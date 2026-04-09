WHL Announces Finalists For 2025-26 Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy

The WHL has revealed the finalists for Defenceman of the Year.
The WHL announced today the 2025-26 finalists for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL’s Defenceman of the Year.
Finalists for WHL Awards are voted upon by WHL General Managers.
Eastern Conference Finalists
Bryce Pickford (Medicine Hat Tigers): The Montreal Canadiens prospect turned in one of the greatest offensive seasons by a defenseman in CHL history. Pickford tallied 45 goals, shattering the Tigers' franchise record and finishing the season with 83 points and a +55 rating.
Jonas Woo (Medicine Hat Tigers): Providing the perfect complement to Pickford, Woo led all WHL defensemen in scoring with 86 points (29G-57A).
Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders): Rudolph tied the Raiders' franchise record for goals by a defenseman with 28. A power-play specialist, Rudolph saw 35 of his 78 points come on the man advantage, setting a new club record for blueliners.
Western Conference Finalists
Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips): The 16-year-old sensation recorded 73 points (18G-55A) in 63 games, leading the Silvertips to the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy while posting a league-best +59 rating.
Tarin Smith (Everett Silvertips): The Silvertips’ captain and offensive anchor became the franchise's all-time leading scorer among defensemen this season. Smith recorded 71 points (16G-55A).
Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars): A projected top-10 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Carels produced 73 points (20G-53A) in 58 games and represented Canada at the World Junior Championship in Minnesota earlier this winter.
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