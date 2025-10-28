Eight WHLers Selected To Play In 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

The CHL has unveiled their roster for the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge. Among the players selected are eight from the WHL, including defenceman Ryan Lin, who was already named to the team. Here are the eight WHLers who will be part of the lineup:

Forwards:

Chase Harrington- Spokane Chiefs

J.P. Hurlbert- Kamloops Blazers

Mathis Preston- Spokane Chiefs

Defensemen:

Carson Carels- Prince George Cougars

Ryan Lin- Vancouver Giants

Giorgos Pantelas- Brandon Wheat Kings

Daxon Rudolph- Prince Albert Raiders

Goaltenders:

Harrison Boettiger- Kelowna Rockets

The 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge is scheduled for November 25 in Calgary and November 26 in Lethbridge. Team CHL will be led by Willie Desjardins, who is currently the head coach of the Medicine Hat Tigers. Both games will be broadcast live in Canada on TSN and RDS.

