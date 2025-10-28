Everett, Prince Albert & Edmonton Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 6 Rankings

Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the four WHL teams that made the Week 6 rankings.

Everett Silvertips- 3rd

The Everett Silvertips remain the WHL's top team in the CHL rankings. Everett has been nearly unbeatable this season, posting a record of 11-1-1 in 13 games. The Silvertips will be busy this week as they have plenty of travel with game in Kamloops and Spokane.

Prince Albert Raiders- 8th

The Prince Albert Raiders continue to roll this season. As for their weekend, they were unstoppable as they outscored the Swift Current Broncos 9-0 in a home-and-home series. Prince Albert is also the only team in the WHL without a regulation loss, going 9-0-2 over their first 11 games.

Edmonton Oil Kings- 9th

The Edmonton Oil Kings had a tough go in Week 6. They lost all three games, but did pick up two points via overtime. Edmonton is still near the top of the Eastern Conference standings as their record now sits 9-4-1-1.

2025-26 Rankings List:

Edmonton Oil Kings: Seven Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Everett Silvertips: Six Times, Highest Rank- 2nd

Spokane Chiefs: Five Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Kelowna Rockets: Four Times, Highest Rank- 8th

Prince Albert Raiders: Three Time, Highest Rank- 8th

Prince George Cougars: One Time, Highest Rank- 10th

