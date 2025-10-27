Standouts From Week 6 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 6 of the 2025-26 season.

Ethan Eskit- Victoria Royals

Ethan Eskit was rock solid in net for the Victoria Royals this past week. In three games, he faced 105 shots while only allowing five goals. Now with a .910 save percentage on the season, Eskit's strong play has helped Victoria take an early lead in the BC Division.

Andrew O'Neill- Edmonton Oil Kings

Andrew O'Neill is starting to find his groove in the WHL. The Edmonton Oil Kings forward scored in all three games this past week while also recording an assist. O'Neill is up to 10 points in 15 games and is proving to be a smart signing this off-season by the Oil Kings.

Ryan Miller- Portland Winterhawks

Ryan Miller continues to lead by example in his first year as captain. The Portland Winterhawks captain recording four points in three games and has goals in back-to-back appearances. Miller currently leads the Winterhawks with 14 points in 13 games while also posting a faceoff percentage of 57.1%.

Lynden Lakovic- Moose Jaw Warriors

Another week, another handful of standout performances by Lynden Lakovic. The Moose Jaw Warriors forward recorded three goals and four points in three games, which included both a power play and a shorthanded marker. Lakovic has been dynamic since being returned by the Washington Capitals and has helped the Warriors into a playoff spot.

