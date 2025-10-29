Everett Silvertips Acquire Rylan Gould From The Swift Current Broncos

The Everett Silvertips have once again traded for Rylan Gould. This is a re-worked trade as the Silvertips and Swift Current Broncos had originally agreed to a deal back in May. In exchange for Gould, the Broncos will receive a conditional 2026 first-round pick and the rights to 2009-born forward Damen Vanderberg.

Gould has spent the first part of this season in the NCAA. In six games for Michigan Tech, he has one goal and four penalty minutes. Gould was averaging under 14 minutes a game for the Huskies and only played 1:22 in their last outing.

Before heading to the NCAA, Gould played 258 games for the Broncos. The 20-year-old forward scored 57 goals while recording 151 points. Last season, Gould recorded 66 points in 60 games before producing a goal and two assists in five games.

As for Vanderberg, he is a 16-year-old currently playing for SAHA U18 Prep. He has had a strong start to the season, recording nine points in eight games. Vanderberg was a sixth-round pick in 2024 and spent last season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes U18 AAA.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Eight WHLers Selected To Play In 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Everett, Prince Albert & Edmonton Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 6 Rankings

Standouts From Week 6 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Team Manitoba Capture 2025 WHL Cup

Prince George Cougars Trade Aleksey Chichkin To The Red Deer Rebels

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.