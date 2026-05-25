How The Everett Silvertips Can Clinch A Spot In The 2026 Memorial Cup Final

Everett could be headed to their first Memorial Cup Final.
Monday could be a historic night for the Everett Silvertips. With a win over the Kitchener Rangers, the Silvertips would secure a spot in the 2026 Memorial Cup Final. Everett is 1-0 so far in the tournament after defeating the Chicoutimi Saguenéens 5-3 on Saturday night.
The math is simple when it comes to the Silvertips. If they win tonight, they will have the tie-breaker over both Kitchener and Chicoutimi. Even if Everett loses their final game of the round-robin to the Kelowna Rockets, the Silvertips would still rank ahead of both the Rangers and the Saguenéens even if their records were the same.
Even if Everett loses on Monday, there is still a path to securing the guarantee spot in the Final. It is complicated, but Chicoutimi would have to beat Kitchener, and the Silvertips would have to win the tie-breaker. Here is the tie-breaking scenario as per the CHL:
"In the event three teams should be tied for first place at the conclusion of the single round robin series of games, the game each team played against the fourth place team shall be removed from their records. The tie breaking formula shall be as follows: Add each team’s goals for with their goals against which sum you divide into such team’s goals for. The team with the highest percentage gains the higher ranking in the standings and an automatic berth as the home team in the Memorial Cup Championship game. The remaining two teams shall play in the semi-final game. The home team in the semi-final game will be the team that won the round robin game between the two teams."
Puck drop on Monday is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT and will be broadcast on both TSN and Victory+.
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