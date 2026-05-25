How The Everett Silvertips Can Clinch A Spot In The 2026 Memorial Cup Final

"In the event three teams should be tied for first place at the conclusion of the single round robin series of games, the game each team played against the fourth place team shall be removed from their records. The tie breaking formula shall be as follows: Add each team’s goals for with their goals against which sum you divide into such team’s goals for. The team with the highest percentage gains the higher ranking in the standings and an automatic berth as the home team in the Memorial Cup Championship game. The remaining two teams shall play in the semi-final game. The home team in the semi-final game will be the team that won the round robin game between the two teams."