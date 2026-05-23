Everett Silvertips Captain Tarin Smith Has High Praise For Teammate Landon DuPont
Tarin Smith spoke to the media before the Everett Silvertips' first game at the 2026 Memorial Cup.
Landon DuPont has had an electric first two seasons in the WHL. The 16-year-old defenceman won CHL Rookie of the Year in 2025 and finished this year with 73 points in 63 games. DuPont has also led the Everett Silvertips to their first-ever Memorial Cup berth and is projected to be a difference-maker throughout the tournament.
While DuPont is not draft eligible until next year, he is already considered the favourite to go first overall in 2027. His play has generated plenty of buzz around the hockey world, with fans hoping their team get a shot at drafting what could be a generational defenceman. It is not just fans who have been impressed by DuPont's play, but also his teammates, including captain Tarin Smith.
"He's special," said Smith before the Silvertips' first game of the 2026 Memorial Cup. "It's been unbelievable to be beside that guy for the last two years and see how far he's come. But even when he came to Everett as a 15-year-old, he plays like he's 35 and been in the NHL since he was 18. As far as his development, he just gets more and more mature. You don't even think that's possible and then he just does it. Just like, at what point can you not get any better? And he just gets better, and better and better. He just works so hard and it's such a test to him. I can't believe how humble he is. It's actually mind-blowing. Like how that kid was brought up and how he composes himself and walks around. You would never guess that he is the persona of who he is."
Unfortunately for Smith, he will not get the chance to play in the Memorial Cup due to an upper-body injury. The Anaheim Ducks prospect was injured in the first round of the playoffs but is focused on doing everything he can to help his team. This includes serving as a sounding board for teammates who need someone to talk to.
"I think just bringing high spirts," said Smith. "Helping out the guys wherever I can. Even if that is just grabbing stuff for them. Kind of like being a voice to them. Staying positive. Being a guy they can come to when they need to talk about stuff on the ice or off the ice."
The Silvertips begin their 2026 Memorial Cup on Saturday when they take on the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Everett will have their eyes on not just winning their first championship, but bringing the historic trophy back to the WHL for the first time since 2014. Puck drop for Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT
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