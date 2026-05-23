Everett Silvertips Captain Tarin Smith Has High Praise For Teammate Landon DuPont

"He's special," said Smith before the Silvertips' first game of the 2026 Memorial Cup. "It's been unbelievable to be beside that guy for the last two years and see how far he's come. But even when he came to Everett as a 15-year-old, he plays like he's 35 and been in the NHL since he was 18. As far as his development, he just gets more and more mature. You don't even think that's possible and then he just does it. Just like, at what point can you not get any better? And he just gets better, and better and better. He just works so hard and it's such a test to him. I can't believe how humble he is. It's actually mind-blowing. Like how that kid was brought up and how he composes himself and walks around. You would never guess that he is the persona of who he is."