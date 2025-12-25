Medicine Hat Tigers' Bryce Pickford Signs ELC With The Montréal Canadiens

The latest WHL star to sign his Entry-Level Contract is Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Bryce Pickford. On Wednesday, the 19-year-old signed his first NHL contract with the Montréal Canadiens. Pickford was selected by the Canadiens in the 2025 NHL Draft, going 81st overall.

Pickford is enjoying what could end up being a historic season. In 31 games, he has 25 goals along with 44 points. Pickford leads the WHL in goals and is projected to take home the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy at the end of the season.

So far in his career, Pickford has 126 points in 200 games. He has been to two Memorial Cup Finals during his four seasons. Pickford has split his career between the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Tigers and is currently serving as Medicine Hat's captain.

