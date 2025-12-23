Logan Wormald Becomes Latest Member Of The 100 Goal Club

The WHL has a new member of the 100-goal club. In a game against the Portland Winterhawks, Logan Wormald scored his 15th of the season, which was also his milestone goal. The goal was Wormald's first since being traded to the Spokane Chiefs in what was his fourth game with his new team.

Wormald has played 270 games in his WHL career. 266 of his games came with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, while four were with the Chiefs. During his 270 games, Wormald has 100 goals along with 248 points.

Initially drafted in 2020, Wormald was selected by Lethbridge 45th overall. He is the seventh player from his draft class to score 100 goals. The other seven players are Andrew Cristall, Connor Bedard, Brayden Yager, Riley Heidt, Oliver Tulk and Tanner Howe.

