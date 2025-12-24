Everett, Prince Albert, Edmonton & Medicine Hat Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 14 Rankings

Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the three WHL teams that made the Week 12 rankings.

Everett Silvertips - 1st

The Western Conference leading Everett Silvertips enter the break on a seven game winning streak including a late comeback win against the Prince George Cougars. The Silvertips also had a pair of victories over the Wenatchee Wild.

Prince Albert Raiders - 4th

The Raiders posted a 2-1-0-0 record in the final week going into the break. Prince Albert knocked off Saskatoon 5-4 on the road and had a convincing 8-3 win over the Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets at the Art Hauser Centre. Their lone setback of the week came on the road against the Regina Pats.

Edmonton Oil Kings - 7th

Edmonton enters the holiday break dropping their final three contests. The Oil Kings suffered setbacks in overtime on home ice to Prince Albert and on the road in Lethbridge. The Brandon Wheat Kings also took home a 4-2 win at Roger’s Place.

Medicine Hat Tigers - 9th

The defending Ed Chynoweth Cup champions have been the hottest team in the WHL circuit as of late. The Tigers enter the holiday break riding a 14 game point streak and took home three wins last week against Moose Jaw, Swift Current and Brandon.

2025-26 Rankings List:

Edmonton Oil Kings: 14 times, Highest Rank - 3rd

Everett Silvertips: 13 times, Highest Rank - 1st

Prince Albert Raiders: 10 times, Highest Rank - 2nd

Spokane Chiefs: 5 times, Highest Rank - 3rd

Kelowna Rockets: 4 times, Highest Rank - 6th

Calgary Hitmen: 3 times- Highest Rank - 9th

Medicine Hat Tigers - 3 times, Highest Rank - 9th

Prince George Cougars - 1 time, Highest Rank - 10th

