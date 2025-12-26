WHL 2025-26 Midseason Player Survey Results Revealed

The results from the 2025-26 WHL Midseason Player Survey have been revealed. According to the WHL, over 300 players took part in the survey, which featured a variety of questions. Here are the results from the player survey.

Who Will Win Player Of The Year?

J.P. Hurlbert- Kamloops Blazers (26.1%) Tij Iginla- Kelowna Rockets (15.6%) Braeden Cootes- Seattle Thunderbirds (15%) Julius Miettinen- Everett Silvertips (8.5%) Jacob Kvasnicka- Penticton Vees (6.8%)

Who Will Win Rookie Of The Year?

J.P. Hurlbert- Kamloops Blazers (44.6%) Chase Surkan- Brandon Wheat Kings (11.1%) Brock England- Seattle Thunderbirds (10.1%) Jacob Kvasnicka- Penticton Vees (8.1%) Matias Vanhanen- Everett Silvertips (6.5%)

Who Will Be The WHL's Top Goal Scorer This Year?

J.P. Hurlbert- Kamloops Blazers (26.1%) Luke Mistelbacher- Brandon Wheat Kings (12.1%) Tij Iginla- Kelowna Rockets (10.1%) Terik Parascak- Prince George Cougars (8.5%) Cameron Schmidt- Vancouver Giants (6.8%)

Who Will Win WHL Defenceman Of The Year?

Bryce Pickford- Medicine Hat Tigers (40.7%) Carson Carels- Prince George Cougars (9.8%) Ryan Lin- Vancouver Giants (9.8%) Tarin Smith- Everett Silvertips (9.1%) Ethan MacKenzie- Edmonton Oil Kings (8.5%)

Who Will Win Goaltender Of The Year?

Joshua Ravensbergen- Prince George Cougars (39.4%) Evan Gardner- Saskatoon Blades (10.3%) Raiden LeGall- Everett Silvertips (8.6%) Harrison Boettiger- Kelowna Rockets (7.9%) Xavier Wendt- Tri-City Americans (7.6%)

Who Will Be The First WHLer Drafted In The 2026 NHL Draft?

Carson Carels- Prince George Cougars (48.4%) Ryan Lin- Vancouver Giants (19.3%) J.P. Hurlbert- Kamloops Blazers (9.5%) Mathis Preston- Spokane Chiefs (8.2%) Daxon Rudolph- Prince Albert Raiders (8.2%)

Which Team Will Be Crowned WHL Champions?

Everett Silvertips (18.9%) Edmonton Oil Kings (13.4%) Prince Albert Raiders (9.8%) Kelowna Rockets (8.1%) Prince George Cougars (6.8%)

Which Team Will Be Crowned Regular Season Champions?

Everett Silvertips (47.6%) Edmonton Oil Kings (13.7%) Prince Albert Raiders (8.5%) Kelowna Rockets (4.6%) Prince George Cougars (4.6%)

Most Difficult Building To Play In As The Road Team?

Art Hauser Centre- Prince Albert Raiders (22.9%) Angel Of The Winds Arena- Everett Silvertips (22.2%) Accesso Showare Center- Seattle Thunderbirds (17.3%) Toyota Center- Tri-City Americans (5.2%) CO-OP Place- Medicine Hat Tigers (4.9%)

Which Team Has The Best Post-Game Meal?

Prince Albert Raiders (24.4%) Medicine Hat Tigers (8.8%) Prince George Cougars (7.8%) Tri-City Americans (6.8%) Seattle Thunderbirds (6.2%)

Which Team Has The Best Primary Jerseys?

Edmonton Oil Kings (12.7%) Everett Silvertips (9.4%) Penticton Vees (8.5%) Spokane Chiefs (8.5%) Kelowna Rockets (7.5%)

