2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Giorgos Pantelas

A deep dive into Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Giorgos Pantelas.
The WHL is expected to play a significant role in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Leading up to draft day, THN's WHL team will be providing profiles on some of the top WHL talent expected to hear their names called in Buffalo at the end of June. Today's profile focuses on Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Giorgos Pantelas.
Giorgos Pantelas
Team: Brandon Wheat Kings
Position: Right-Shot Defenceman
NHL Central Scouting: 46th Among NA Skaters
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 214 lbs
Pantelas took a significant step forward in his development this year. The 18-year-old increased his point total by 27 and participated in the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge. Pantelas also had the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he picked up a Bronze Medal.
Where Pantelas shines is in the defensive zone. He has good positioning and consistently gets his body into shooting lanes. As for his physicality, that is an area where Pantelas has seen steady improvement throughout the season, as he looked more confident this year compared to his rookie campaign.
As for an underrated part of his game, Pantelas is a strong puck carrier. In the transition game, he often has the puck on his stick and elects not just to carry the puck past his own blue line, but into the offensive zone. Carrying the puck into the offensive zone allows his teammates to find open space, which is when Pantelas delivers precise tape-to-tape passes.
Pantelas is projected to return to the WHL next season. He will be given plenty of opportunities in 2026-27, not just at even strength, but also on special teams. Based on his playstyle, size and position, Pantelas is projected to be selected in the mid-to-late second round.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
2026 NHL Draft Profiles:
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