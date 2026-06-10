2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Liam Ruck

A profile preview on Medicine Hat forward Liam Ruck.
The WHL is expected to play a significant role in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Leading up to draft day, THN's WHL team will be providing profiles on some of the top WHL talent expected to hear their names called in Buffalo at the end of June. Today's profile focuses on Medicine Hat Tigers winger Liam Ruck.
Liam Ruck
Team: Medicine Hat Tigers
Position: Right Wing
NHL Central Scouting: 20th Among NA Skaters
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 176 lb
One half of the dynamic Ruck twins, Liam Ruck is regarded as one of the premier offensive forwards available in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old winger authored a stellar sophomore campaign with the Medicine Hat Tigers, finishing second in the WHL in scoring with an impressive 104 points (45 goals, 59 assists) in 68 games, trailing only his twin brother, Markus.
His 45 goals tied for the team lead and earned him a spot on the WHL East First All-Star Team. Ruck also boasts a strong winning pedigree on his resume, having previously helped the Tigers capture a WHL Championship in 2025, alongside earning a gold medal at the U17 World Challenge and a bronze at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Team Canada.
What makes Ruck such an enticing prospect is his elite finishing ability and dual-threat offensive toolkit. Often described as the "triggerman" of his line, he possesses a dangerous, NHL-ready shot with exceptional accuracy and a lightning-quick release. Despite his goal-scoring prowess, Ruck is far from a one-dimensional perimeter player.
In transition, Ruck is a highly intelligent skater who excels at navigating the neutral zone to find open ice. While his pure top-end speed continues to develop, his edge work and elite anticipation allow him to consistently manipulate defenders and gain the offensive zone with control. Defensively, he shows a strong willingness to engage along the boards and supports his defensemen low in his own end. As he continues to add physical strength to his 6-foot frame and build on his already remarkable hockey sense, Ruck projects as a dangerous, high-impact top-six scoring winger at the NHL level.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
2026 NHL Draft Profiles:
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