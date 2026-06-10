2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Liam Ruck

In transition, Ruck is a highly intelligent skater who excels at navigating the neutral zone to find open ice. While his pure top-end speed continues to develop, his edge work and elite anticipation allow him to consistently manipulate defenders and gain the offensive zone with control. Defensively, he shows a strong willingness to engage along the boards and supports his defensemen low in his own end. As he continues to add physical strength to his 6-foot frame and build on his already remarkable hockey sense, Ruck projects as a dangerous, high-impact top-six scoring winger at the NHL level.