5 WHL Prospects To Watch For The 2027 NHL Entry Draft

The 2027 NHL Entry Draft should feature plenty of WHL talent.
The 2026 NHL Entry Draft was very successful for the WHL, as over 30 players heard their names called in Buffalo. Like 2026, the 2027 class should feature plenty of WHL talent, including a few players that are projected to be selected in the first round. Here is a look at five players expected to play in the WHL next year who are considered top prospects for the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.
Brock Cripps- Prince Albert Raiders
Brock Cripps was a difference maker for the Prince Albert Raiders in 2025-26. The right-shot defender recorded 37 points in 62 games before dominating the playoffs with 21 points in 20 games. Based on Prince Albert's roster, Cripps should be the Raiders' top defenceman this year, which will include plenty of time on both the power play and penalty kill.
Noah Davidson- Medicine Hat Tigers
Noah Davidson had a very strong rookie campaign in the WHL. The American forward scored 30 goals while recording 52 points in 67 games. If Davidson can take his game to the next level, the Medicine Hat Tigers could be in store for another long playoff run.
Brock England- Seattle Thunderbirds
Brock England is projected to be one of the top centers available in the 2027 draft. The 16-year-old finished the season with 51 points in 64 games and won a Gold Medal with Canada at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge. Whether on the power play, shorthanded or at even strength, England has proven to be a difference maker whenever he is on the ice.
Jaxon Jacobson- Brandon Wheat Kings
Jaxon Jacobson has developed into a star in the WHL. The Brandon Wheat Kings center exploded for 60 assists and 85 points in 63 games last season. Jacobson was also selected to play for Canada at the 2026 U18s, where he scored twice and recorded three points in three games.
Boston Tait- Wenatchee Wild
Boston Tait has developed into a can't-miss prospect. The left-shot defender stepped up in a big way as a rookie with 23 points in 62 games for the Wenatchee Wild. Tait is projected to get plenty of ice time this season, which should help him climb draft boards over the next 12 months.
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