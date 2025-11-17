    • Powered by Roundtable

    Standouts From Week 9 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

    Standouts From Week 9 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

    Nov 17, 2025, 13:22
    Nov 17, 2025, 13:22
    Updated at: Nov 17, 2025, 13:22

    Standouts From Week 9 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

    Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 9 of the 2025-26 season.

    Terik Parascak- Prince George Cougars

    Another week, another handful of exceptional performances from Terik Parascak. The Prince George Cougars forward finished this week with four goals and five points in three games. With 31 points in 19 games, Parascak is showing Team Canada why he deserves to be on their World Juniors roster next month.

    Jaxon Fuder- Red Deer Rebels

    Jaxon Fuder was a point-producing machine this week. During his two games, he recorded six points, including a hat trick against the Saskatoon Blades. Thanks to his hot start, Fuder is just five points shy of his career high and may hit the mark before November is over. 

    Jaxon Fuder of the Red Deer Rebels (Photo Credit:Taylor Lachance/Red Deer Rebels/WHL)

    Linus Vieillard- Spokane Chiefs

    Linus Vieillard is making a name for himself in the WHL. The German goaltender had a strong week, stopping 57 of the 60 shots he faced during 81:32 of ice time. Vieillard looks to be settling in nicely with the Spokane Chiefs as he has allowed just six goals on his last 97 shots. 

    Brady Turko- Brandon Wheat Kings

    Brady Turko is putting together an impressive scoring streak. The Brandon Wheat Kings forward had three goals in two games this week and pushed his goal streak to four games. Turko has already set a new career high in goals this season and is closing in on his career high in points, which he set last year. 

