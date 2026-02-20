Six Unforgettable Moments From The 2026 Olympic Women's Hockey Tournament

It was another epic edition of USA versus Canada for gold, with Megan Keller scoring the overtime winner for the United States.
While the golden goal and USA's comeback are the story of the tournament, it's not the only story, nor the only memorable moment. While most of those moments happened on the ice, not all happened in the game like the recognition Laura Stacey got participating in Canada's puck pick up warm up ritual alone while Marie-Philip Poulin was out. And not all happened on the ice at all, like Hilary Knight's engagement at the Games to Olympic speed skater Brittany Bowe.
And there were individual on-ice performances like Caroline Harvey's Olympic MVP winning play.
While there are many things to remember about the 2026 Olympics, here's a look at six unforgettable on ice moments that will live on beyond the Games.
It's been a while, but Sweden is back, and the nation looks to be going nowhere when it comes to being a women's hockey power. After cruising through Group B play, Sweden knocked off Czechia 2-0 in the quarterfinals, and then fell to USA 5-0 while recording the most shots on goal against the United States by any team to that point. In the bronze medal game, Sweden looked like they might win a medal, but eventually fell 2-1 to Switzerland in overtime.
Italy entered this tournament as an underdog. The hosts have been building and working toward this moment for some time, and it paid off. Italy earned a historic 4-1 victory over Frrance for the first Olympic win in national women's hockey history, followed that up with a win over Japan, and then nearly knocked off Germany. It was enough to earn Italy the opportunity to play the United States in the quarterfinals where they fell 6-0, but showed Italy what's possible with a well funded women's hockey program.
Laila Edwards continues to pave new paths for Black women in hockey. She became the first Black woman to ever represent the United States in ice hockey at the Olympic Games. She not only represented the United States, but she finished third in tournament scoring with eight points in seven games as a defender, and was named an Olympic All-Star. It was off Edwards' stick that the game tying shot, which Hilary Knight defected home, came in the dying moments of the gold medal game. Edwards is now an Olympic gold medalist, and continues to inspire new generations.
Twelve years ago 15-year-old Alina Muller scored the game winner for Switzerland to capture the nation's first ever Olympic women's hockey medal, a bronze. Fast forward to today, and Switzerland's second Olympic bronze came off the stick of a now 27-year-old Muller in overtime against Sweden. The pure elation from the Swiss was worth watching the entire tournament to see. Muller was named a tournament All-Star, and Swiss netminder Andrea Brandli was named the Best Goaltender of the Olympics.
Marie-Philip Poulin hit 20 career Olympic goals at the tournament. Her 19th was a record setter passing Hayley Wickenheiser to become Canada's all-time leading goal scorer at the Olympics. Hilary Knight tipped home the tying goal with 2:04 remaining in the gold medal game. The tally moved Knight into first all-time for the United States in both goals and points. The duo were both in their fifth Olympic Games. Knight announced these would be her final games. With their goals, they also joined a group including only two other athletes, Wickenheiser and Jayna Hefford, of athletes who have scored in five Olympic Games.
Canada saved the best game of their season for last, putting up a valiant fight against USA. In fact, there were many moments in the game where Canada looked like they'd strike again and upset the United States. In the end however, Hilary Knight tied the game with 2:04 remaining, and in overtime, Megan Keller walked in and scored the golden goal for USA. It was another epic game between the rival nations, and for fans of the sport, it did not disappoint. Keller's goal will be talked about for years to come as one of the most memorable finishes in Olympic women's hockey history for perhaps the best American team ever assembled.