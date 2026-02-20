Six Unforgettable Moments From The 2026 Olympic Women's Hockey Tournament

Canada saved the best game of their season for last, putting up a valiant fight against USA. In fact, there were many moments in the game where Canada looked like they'd strike again and upset the United States. In the end however, Hilary Knight tied the game with 2:04 remaining, and in overtime, Megan Keller walked in and scored the golden goal for USA. It was another epic game between the rival nations, and for fans of the sport, it did not disappoint. Keller's goal will be talked about for years to come as one of the most memorable finishes in Olympic women's hockey history for perhaps the best American team ever assembled.