Team-By-Team 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship Previews

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Mika Kylmäniemi / FIHA
Mika Kylmäniemi / FIHA
Nov 5, 2026 1:25 PMPublished Nov 5, 2026 1:25 PM
Updated Nov 5, 2026 1:30 PM
The 2026 IIHF Women's World Championships begin November 6. Here's a team-by-team look at each of the 10 nations competing.
The IIHF women's World Championships begin in Denmark November 6. Here's a team-by-team look at each roster. This includes the reigning World and Olympic gold medalists, Team USA, down to Austria making their first ever top division appearance, and Denmark who is hosting and also played their way up from Division 1A.
Team Austria
thehockeynews.comWorld Championship Preview: Austria Looks To Make An ImpressionAustria will look to avoid relegation and remain in the top division of the women's World Championships. It's their first ever trip to the top division, which they hope will not be the last as Austria looks to make an impression led by some names familiar to North American fans.
Team Canada
thehockeynews.comWorld Championship Preview: Canada Resets In Hopes Of A Brighter FutureCanada will be without the stars that kept them at or near the top of the women's hockey world for the last decade. Now they're passing the torch to a new generation of young stars in hopes of a brighter future. But can they still contend?
Team Czechia
Team Denmark
thehockeynews.comWorld Championship Preview: Denmark Will Look To Avoid Another Hosting DemotionWhen Denmark last hosted the IIHF World Championships, their women's national team was demoted to Division 1A. This year, Denmark will face another uphill battle to avoid relegation as the top division talent-pool is deeper than ever.
Team Finland
Team Germany
thehockeynews.comWorld Championship Preview: Germany In For A FightGermany is no lock to avoid a relegation game at the 2026 World Championships, as the nation continues to look for ways to emerge from the middle. Still, Germany is one of the more consistent women's hockey nations in the world, and will look to again show their trademark depth and work ethic.
Team Japan
thehockeynews.comWorld Championship Preview: Japan Holding On For Dear LifeJapan is Asia's top team, but they've yet to find success against European and North American opponents. They'll need to win at least a game at the upcoming World Championships to avoid relegation play, with the quarterfinals as their primary goal.
Team Sweden
thehockeynews.comWorld Championship Preview: Sweden Ready For Bigger ThingsSweden is now considered one of the World's top five nations in women's hockey, which means their only goal is to play for a medal at the 2026 World Championships in Denmark. Here's a look at their hopes, and how they get there.
Team Switzerland
Team USA
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