Vicky Sunohara Should Be Atop Hockey Canada’s Coaching Short List

While Sunohara does have ties to the PWHL, hired as a coaching consultant with the Toronto Sceptres, her role is not the same as the other coaches who may be under consideration who have direct impact on roster decisions on both sides. With Canada's current coaching staff, concerns have been raised on multiple occasions from within the PWHL and national team program about potential conflicts of interest. With Sunohara, whose primary coaching responsibility is the University of Toronto, there would be no additional conflicts when it comes to roster selection of a PWHL and national team, or the transfer of sensitive information between the PWHL and Hockey Canada.