Five Unforgettable Moments From The Vancouver Goldeneyes' Inaugural Season

From the preseason favorite to win the Walter Cup, to the second team eliminated from playoff contention, things didn't go as planned for the Vancouver Goldeneyes in year one. But they're a franchise filled with promise both on and off the ice. The team has now had a full year to plan for a draft, to evaluate the league, and to build rapport among fans and the community in their market. Perhaps nothing was more indicative of the way things could be than Vancouver's back-to-back wins over Seattle in the final week of the season. They beat the Seattle Torrent 4-1 in regulation, eliminating the Torrent from playoff contention, followed by one of the wildest comebacks anyone has seen in a 6-5 overtime game on April 18. In that game, hometown heroes Jennifer Gardiner and Hannah Miller gave Vancouver fans something to cheer, and hope for. Gardiner set a PWHL record becoming the first player in the league's three-season history to score four goals in a game, including the overtime winner, and Miller scored the other two goals and assisted on two of Gardiner's. Ideally Vancouver fans had hoped their season would end with a Walter Cup, or at least a long playoff run. But the promise of a bright future that still exists in Vancouver was on full display with Gardiner's record breaking night.