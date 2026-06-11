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Flanagan Stays In Toronto With New Three-Year Deal

Ian Kennedy
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Kali Flanagan has re-signed agreeing to a three-year deal with the Toronto Sceptres to avoid selection in the 2026 PWHL expansion process.

As previously reported by The Hockey News, the Toronto Sceptres have announced the signing of defender Kali Flanagan.

Flanagan, who had to sign during Phase 3 of the PWHL expansion player distribution process after receiving a Franchise Player Offer in Round 2, agreed to a three-year deal with Toronto.

has been re-signed to a three-year Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2028-29 season. With the signing, Flanagan is one of the team’s three protected players as part of Phase 3 of the PWHL’s Expansion Player Distribution Process ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The 30-years-old Massachusetts product had seven points in each of her last two seasons with the Toronto Sceptres.

An inaugural member of the Sceptres, Flanagan has played in every game in Toronto Sceptres history.

Internationally, Flanagan won an Olympic gold with Team USA in 2018, and World Championship gold in 2017.

Prior to the PWHL she was named the PHF Defender of the Year in 2022-23 as a member of the Boston Pride.

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With Flanagan's protection, Toronto now has Renata Fast, Ella Shelton, Raygan Kirk and Flanagan signed for next season.

The team however, has lost Daryl Watts, Jesse Compher, and Maggie Connors in expansion, along with Savannah Harmon to retirement, and are rumoured to be losing Emma Maltais.

Kali FlanaganToronto Sceptres
PWHL