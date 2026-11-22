“I think when I think of her, I just feel like in our game, we’ve never really seen a defender like her,” alternate captain Sarah Nurse added. “She’s kind of everywhere on the ice and contributing everywhere on the ice, which I think is super impressive. She’s obviously so fast and so skilled. She has a hockey sense that’s really through the roof. I really do think that she adds to whatever situation she’s in, whether that’s 5-on-5 or on the PK [...] I just think that she has a huge hockey IQ. Her ceiling, she’s 24–25, her ceiling’s so high.”