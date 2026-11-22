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Nov 22, 2026 3:19 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 3:19 PM
KK Harvey took to the ice for her first media-attended practice session with the Goldeneyes on Friday. Already, Vancouver is excited to bring the Olympic and IIHF MVP into their flock.
Canadian National Team defender and PWHL Defender of the Year nominee Sophie Jaques led the way for Vancouver’s blueline in their inaugural season with nine goals and 11 assists in 30 games. Ashton Bell, selected first-overall by Vancouver in the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft, reprises her role as the team’s captain. Vancouver newcomer Dominika Lásková, camp invitees Meadow Carman, Alexie Guay, and Olivia Knowles, and 2026 draftees Jules Constantinople and Ashley Messier will compete for spots on the blueline.
And, of course, there’s KK Harvey.
Harvey’s résumé speaks for itself. Three-time World Champioship Best Defender, three-time NCAA Champion with the University of Wisconsin Badgers, IIHF Female Player of the Year, Olympic Best Defender and MVP… the list goes on.
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Friday, November 20 marked Harvey’s first on-ice media-attended practice session with the Goldeneyes. Hearing her name be called by Vancouver back in June was one thing. Signing a three-year standard-player agreement with them back in September was another. But after putting the Goldeneyes jersey on and finally getting on the ice with her teammates, things are finally starting to feel real for the star defender.
“In the jersey, it feels so real,” she told reporters after her first practice on Friday. “To be here in Vancouver, adjusting to a new home, new rink, new teammates, just all of it. It’s been unbelievable.”
Friday's practice saw Harvey paired with fellow standout defender Jaques — a combo that many Vancouver fans have been anticipating given the duo’s individual offensive skills. While it’s still early into the Goldeneyes’ training camp, this pairing was one that dominated on the ice during Day 1 and could easily transition well into game scenarios.
“She just sees the ice so well and can put the puck on your tape no matter where you are,” Jaques said of being paired with Harvey early. “I’m just excited to kind of build on that chemistry with her going forward.”
Harvey was equally as complimentary about her potential defence partner.
“I love being on her team and on her side. She’s such a great player — phenomenal shot, great IQ. She just sees the ice so well, and to potentially have the opportunity to play with her, I would be so excited for that. We got some reps out there today, just picking each other’s brains, and it’s so fun to be out there with her.”
Even before her first practice session with Vancouver, Goldeneyes players were quick to speak on how significantly she can change the outcome of a game based on her own individual play. It’s clear that it’s not just the fans that are excited for Harvey to be a Goldeneye — her new teammates are equally as enthusiastic.
“She’s a threat all over the ice, and I think the way she can push the pace and get pucks moving up north is phenomenal. Her skating is unmatched, and her vision, too — she can find girls on the outside, in the slot area, to create lots of offence,” Goldeneyes captain Bell added in her season-opening media availability on Wednesday. “I think she’s gonna increase our offence tremendously from the blueline, joining the rush plays, either joining that or leading that, and I just can’t wait to see what she’ll do.”
“I think when I think of her, I just feel like in our game, we’ve never really seen a defender like her,” alternate captain Sarah Nurse added. “She’s kind of everywhere on the ice and contributing everywhere on the ice, which I think is super impressive. She’s obviously so fast and so skilled. She has a hockey sense that’s really through the roof. I really do think that she adds to whatever situation she’s in, whether that’s 5-on-5 or on the PK [...] I just think that she has a huge hockey IQ. Her ceiling, she’s 24–25, her ceiling’s so high.”
With the accolades, however, comes pressure. The pressure to live up to expectations. The pressure to perform.
Vancouver is determined to make sure none of that impacts Harvey’s experience as a PWHL rookie.
“When you see somebody with that much talent and obviously that much hype coming in around her, I know she’s gonna come in and exceed that hype, but I also want her not to feel the weight of the world and feel that pressure. I want her to come and have fun and be a rookie in this league and just really enjoy every moment, be a sponge,” said Nurse.
Goldeneyes Head Coach Cara Gardner Morey echoed the sentiment.
“We don’t want her feeling like she has to come in and be a savior and carry the team. She’s going to be a very important part of our team, but she’s young, and allowing her, again, to relieve that pressure and just allow her to feel like she can play her game. ”
Pressure, Harvey says, is something that she puts a lot of on herself. Heading into her first PWHL season is only bound to make that more prevalent. But with that pressure comes a strong support system.
“It’s a new chapter, new beginning, and I think for myself, I put a lot of pressure on myself. Just knowing, going into it, it’s a clean slate, being open-minded, like learn[ing] stuff around along the way. But there really is no pressure. [I] have family and friends here, and it’s just such a special time. So [that] kind of takes the pressure off a bit, and just knowing that things will work out the way they do, and just in great hands with Cara, phenomenal leadership group, great teammates, and doing everything I can every day to prepare for that, and with my team, and we’ll be ready for that opening night.”
Harvey will make her official regular-season Goldeneyes debut on December 5 at 1:00 pm PCT when Vancouver hosts the Seattle Torrent.
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