Meet The Vancouver Goldeneyes’ Six 2026 Training Camp Invitees

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Patric Gill / CIRTAP.SE
Patric Gill / CIRTAP.SE
Oct 8, 2026 3:34 PMPublished Oct 8, 2026 3:34 PM
The Vancouver Goldeneyes have extended invites to six players for their 2026 Training Camp.
28 players have been named to the Vancouver Goldeneyes’ 2026–27 Training Camp roster. 19 signed players, three unsigned draft picks, and six camp-invites will compete for roster spots with the Goldeneyes come opening-day of camp on November 18.
“Our players and staff are eager to get on the ice together for the first time this season at training camp,” Goldeneyes General Manager Alison Izzi said of this year’s training camp roster in a press release. “We know we have a strong roster in our signed players and are looking forward to seeing where we can add even more depth. Training camp will be a great opportunity for this group to start building on what we learned in year one and creating chemistry on the ice that will take us to the next level in year two.”
While the bulk of Vancouver’s camp roster consists of many returning players from the 2025–26 season, there are six new (and familiar) camp invites expected to be in attendance come mid-November. Here’s a look at the Goldeneyes’ six training camp-invites for the 2026–27 season.
Chanreet Bassi, Forward
Bassi, a UBC Thunderbird alum, makes her return to the Goldeneyes after registering three assists in nine games with Linköping HC in Sweden. The 24-year-old forward was Vancouver’s final pick in the 2025 PWHL Entry Draft, selected 48th-overall in the sixth round. Prior to being drafted, Bassi spent five seasons with UBC, during which she registered 42 goals and 74 assists in 127 games.
Julia Nearis, Forward
A 27-year-old right-shot forward, Nearis joins the Goldeneyes’ camp roster after two seasons with HV71 in the SDHL. In her time in Sweden, the forward put together 19 goals and 17 assists in 60 games while also finishing within her team’s top-three in scoring on both occasions. She also played in the NCAA for five seasons — four with Boston University (2019 to 2023) and one with Quinnipiac University (2023–24).
Alexie Guay, Defender
25-year-old defender Guay will be attending her first PWHL training camp with the Goldeneyes. She brings a wealth of experience from her time in the NCAA with Boston College and Clarkson University, her two seasons in the SDHL with MoDo Hockey and Färjestad BK, and her two stints with Team Canada’s U-18 club at the 2017–18 and 2018–19 World Junior Championships. Last season, she recorded six goals and 11 assists in 36 games with Färjestad. She was also previously signed as a PWHL reserve in New York.
Meadow Carman, Defender
While originally from Nova Scotia, Carman joined the University of British Columbia in 2024–25 and has spent the past two years with the U SPORTS club. In her time with the T-Birds, Carman scored two goals and 10 assists in 52 games. Prior to that, the defender played for Brown University from 2021 to 2024, wearing the ‘C’ for her NCAA club in her final year with the team. She was one of 65 players to skate in the Fraser Valley Super League’s summer games this past season.
Olivia Knowles, Defender
Knowles joins the Goldeneyes for training camp after spending the past three seasons with PWHL Toronto (2023–24) and the New York Sirens (2024 to 2026), playing in a total of 35 games through that span. From Campbell River, BC, she was drafted 86th-overall in the 2023 PWHL Draft. Knowles’ previous experience includes a season with the Minnesota Whitecaps of the PHF (2022–23), five seasons with the University of Minnesota (2017 to 2022), and two U-18 World Junior Championships.
Kim Newell, Goaltender
After spending the 2025–26 season as the Goldeneyes’ third-string goaltender, Newell returns to Vancouver’s training camp to once-again compete for a roster spot. Before coming out of retirement to play for Vancouver in 2025–26, Newell last played for KRS Vanke Rays in Russia during the 2021–22 season, posting a .947 SV% in eight games. She also represented China at the 2022 Winter Olympics, recording a 1.31 GAA and .955 SV% in three games.
Vancouver Goldeneyes’ Full 2026 Training Camp Roster
Forwards:
Sarah Nurse, Tereza Vanišová, Hannah Miller, Izzy Daniel, Jenn Gardiner, Mannon McMahon, Abby Boreen, Gabby Rosenthal, Katie Chan, Anna Segedi, Laura Fuoco, Maddy Samoskevich, Thea Johansson (unsigned pick), Chanreet Bassi (camp invite), Julia Nearis (camp invite)
Defenders:
KK Harvey, Sophie Jaques, Ashton Bell, Dominika Lásková, Jules Constantinople (unsigned pick), Ashley Messier (unsigned pick), Alexie Guay (camp invite), Meadow Carman (camp invite), Olivia Knowles (camp invite)
Goaltenders:
Emerance Maschmeyer, Katie DeSa, Kristen Campbell, Kim Newell (camp invite)
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