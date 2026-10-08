Meet The Vancouver Goldeneyes’ Six 2026 Training Camp Invitees

“Our players and staff are eager to get on the ice together for the first time this season at training camp,” Goldeneyes General Manager Alison Izzi said of this year’s training camp roster in a press release. “We know we have a strong roster in our signed players and are looking forward to seeing where we can add even more depth. Training camp will be a great opportunity for this group to start building on what we learned in year one and creating chemistry on the ice that will take us to the next level in year two.”