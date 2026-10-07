Home Sweet Home: Five Dates To Circle On The Ottawa Charge 2026-27 Schedule

“There’s a lot to be excited about with this schedule. We’ll be tested early with so much time on the road, but that’s an opportunity for us to come together, establish who we are and earn our position,” said Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod, via team release. “What’s especially exciting is the opportunity to finish the season with six of our final eight games at Canadian Tire Centre. We want to make CTC a place our players love playing, and our opponents hate coming into. After back-to-back trips to the Walter Cup Finals, we understand how hard it is to get there—and there’s absolutely some unfinished business for our group. We can’t wait to get started.”