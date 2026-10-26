‘It Wasn’t Really A Thought To Stay’: Katie Chan Talks Two-Year Extension With The Goldeneyes And Staying In BC

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Credit @ PWHL
Credit @ PWHL
Oct 26, 2026 6:34 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 6:34 PM
Katie Chan discusses signing a two-year extension with the PWHL's Vancouver Goldeneyes and staying in Vancouver during the off-season.
There was no doubt in Katie Chan’s mind that she would remain a member of the Vancouver Goldeneyes after an exciting inaugural season.
The forward, who initially joined Vancouver as a training camp invite and played her way into a main roster spot, signed a two-year extension with her hometown team during the 2026 off-season. This was amidst a chaotic expansion process that saw four new teams enter the league and build rosters using players from the pre-existing teams.
For some players, the opportunity to explore a new market may have been alluring. That wasn’t the case for Chan.
“I think it was a crazy time in general for the league, and I think everybody had thoughts of where they would be going, whether it was to stay or leave. So I think that was inevitable along the process. But for me, I really wanted to stay in Vancouver, and I’m really happy that all the puzzle pieces came together for me to stay here,” she told The Hockey News after the Goldeneyes' jersey reveal on October 21.
Chan has never shied away from discussions on playing for her hometown team. Her desire to play pro hockey in Vancouver has always been prevalent. There wasn’t any need for her to make a decision come decision-making time.
“I wanted to continue playing for my hometown because it is a dream come true that I don’t think I’ll ever take for granted,” she said. “This rink alone is alive during our games, and to have an incredible fan base to play in front of, and then also the hometown. It wasn’t really a thought to stay, just because I love it so much here.”
Chan’s first season as a member of the Goldeneyes was also her first in the PWHL as a whole. She scored her first career PWHL goal in front of the home crowd back in December and made her mark as a hard-working, no-quit forward who is strong on the fore-check.
Off the ice, she’s become a stanchion in the Goldeneyes community as one of the team’s local, home-grown players. During the off-season, Chan hosted her own youth hockey camps and programs. She also got to train with the large crop of pro players that make their nests in BC, including teammates Jenn Gardiner and Hannah Miller.
“It was great because we were all able to train together, skate together. So it was nice to have a little cohort here and continue to see each other and then also compete in practice and get ready together and it also helped for me because it felt like quite a long off-season. So talking with the girls and their experiences of what they’re doing and getting advice from them as well was super helpful.”
Members of this local cohort of PWHL players also got an extra bit of in-game action when they took part in the Vancouver Canucks’ Canucks For Kids Fund charity game back in September.
Chan was one of the five Goldeneyes that skated in this charity matchup. Having grown up in BC and followed the Canucks as a kid, the forward said the experience was like “a mini ‘I made it’ moment.
“That was a day I’ll never forget. That was absolutely one of the highlights of my playing career so far because it was incredible not only to see the amount of people come out and support a really good cause, but to be able to play with Canucks that I used to watch when I was in elementary school — and just sit on the bench next to Mason Raymond and talk to him, or Daniel Sedin. Playing against Henrik Sedin was just unreal, and I’m so thankful to have been a part of that.”
The Goldeneyes will enter the 2026–27 season without many changes on the ice compared to their fellow teams around the league. Where they did see swaps occur, however, was off the ice. Former General Manager Cara Gardner Morey stepped down from her position to replace exiting Head Coach Brian Idalski, while former NHL and AHL executive Alison Izzi took over the management role.
Aside from her experience with Gardner Morey at the PWHL level, Chan has faced her now Head Coach quite a few times at the collegiate level. Knowing her coaching style and approach to the game, the forward is excited to be on her bench instead of opposite.
“In college, I had many games against her, and I know what she brings to the game and for her team — and it is hard to play against — and so I’m really excited to be on her side now and bring that same energy and intensity to other teams this season,” she said. “I think she’s going to be amazing for the group because she was there last season and saw all of the positives and negatives and the things that we need to work on, and she was there through all the adversities.”
Chan and the Goldeneyes will begin their 2026–27 campaign when training camp opens on November 18. After pre-season scrimmages against the Minnesota Frost and PWHL Las Vegas on November 23 and 24, they’ll return to Vancouver for their home-opener against the Seattle Torrent on December 5.
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