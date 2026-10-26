‘It Wasn’t Really A Thought To Stay’: Katie Chan Talks Two-Year Extension With The Goldeneyes And Staying In BC

“In college, I had many games against her, and I know what she brings to the game and for her team — and it is hard to play against — and so I’m really excited to be on her side now and bring that same energy and intensity to other teams this season,” she said. “I think she’s going to be amazing for the group because she was there last season and saw all of the positives and negatives and the things that we need to work on, and she was there through all the adversities.”