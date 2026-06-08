PWHL Rookie Salaries: Why Caroline Harvey Could Change Everything

“The most important part was to be clear, together, that we want to be building in New York and not just for the next few months,” mentioned Daoust. “It's all about a partnership because we believe in New York that we're building a program. That's why already a year ago we went on a lot of changes and drafting many players. So, adding a younger group of players, Casey is part of the group and to build now for many years. We want the players now to be looking to stay in New York to build in New York and to re-sign in New York." There was not really the time at the moment to sit and clarify this. So, we just went straight to a shortcut just to finalize the paperwork in time. And we're going to have plenty of time to discuss and make something work so that she is happy to be in New York, we're happy to have her and we can build to, to add great players to play with her.”