The Top Nashville Predators Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Nashville Predators have a veteran heavy roster this year, giving their prospects in the NCAA time to marinate. A few of these players may develop into the next generation of Music City hockey players.

Jack Ivankovic: Goaltender, University of Michigan. 2025 2nd Round, 58th Overall.

When you grow up idolizing Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros, the only place to get drafted as a goalie is Nashville. That’s Jack Ivankovic’s story so far, and he appears poised to join Saros in the not so distant future. Ivankovic leads the NCAA with 16 wins in his freshman season while posting a .927 save percentage and 1.90 goals allowed average. We at The Hockey News did a player spotlight on Ivankovic, and I listed him as one of the most impactful freshmen so far this season. The Wolverines have a wall in net that can help Michigan contend for a Big Ten Championship.

Ryker Lee: Forward, Michigan State University. 2025 1st Round, 26th Overall.

Ryker Lee is a fisherman on the ice. He holds the puck on a string, baiting defenders into biting before slithering around them towards the net. Lee led the USHL’s Madison Capitols during the 2024-25 season with 31 goals and 68 points through 58 games. What allows the Wilmette, IL native to accomplish these feats is great vision and shift hands. When Lee is breaking the puck out of the zone, he keeps his head firmly up, scanning the perimeter for lanes or passing opportunities. Within a second or two, Lee makes his decision, proceeding to make defenders look silly. The Nashville Predators have a potential star in the making.

Teddy Stiga: Forward, Boston College. 2024 2nd Round, 55th Overall.

Instincts are crucial in hockey, and Teddy Stiga has a heap of them. Stiga has the rare ability to not just read plays but to anticipate the movement of both players and the puck. As a freshman in 2024-25, he finished fourth on Boston College with 16 assists in 36 games, 3 behind current Washington Capitals Ryan Leonard. If Stiga ramps up his goal scoring throughout his collegiate career, he could make a name for himself at the professional level.

Ben Strinden: Forward, University of North Dakota. 2022 7th Round, 210th Overall.

If you want a powerful leader on your team who delivers results, Ben Strinden is your guy. I have watched Strinden since his rookie season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks back in 2020. Since that time, Strinden has evolved into a gritty jack of all trades forward who provides a vocal energy for his teammates, pushing them to be their best. Strinden has increased steadily increased his points every year he has been with. It was no surprise that Strinden was named an alternate captain for the 2025-26 NCAA Season. The Fargo, ND native isn’t the flashiest guy on the ice, but he elevates everyone around him, making him an asset to whatever team he’s on.

Honorable Mentions: Sutter Muzzatti, Jacob Rombach