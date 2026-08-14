2022 NHL Re-Draft: Hutson Jumps To No. 1, Slafkovsky to Devils

The 2022 NHL Draft featured high-end talent at all three positions, headlined by Montreal Canadiens stars Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson. Owen Cameron takes a look at what changes would be made if general managers across the league had a second chance to make their picks.
The 2022 NHL draft was looked at as a class that had a considerable drop-off after the first pick, and now there’s a handful of players who have a case for the top spot, and none of those are the player who actually went there.
There’s some great power-forwards in this class mixed in with some ultra-skill up-front, and on the back-end.
Considering the talent, organizational fit, and positional need for each franchise, this exercise aims to explore what each team selecting in the top 10 of the 2022 draft would do if they were given a second chance.
1. Montreal Canadiens: Lane Hutson, Defenseman
Original Pick: Juraj Slafkovsky, Left Wing
The Montreal Canadiens still get Lane Hutson in this scenario, but instead they take him 61 picks earlier. There was some uncertainty as to how much Hutson could actually grow from his rookie season, and he didn’t disappoint.
In Hutson's sophomore season he doubled his goals going from six to 12, he added 12 points to go from 66 to 78, and he hasn't missed a single game of action over the last two seasons.
His defensive game has grown so much and if the Habs had to choose between Hutson and Slafkovsky, it’s not easy to find a No.1 defenseman, so Hutson makes the most sense.
2. New Jersey Devils: Juraj Slafkovsky, Left Wing
Original Pick: Simon Nemec, Defenseman
Simon Nemec never found his footing with the New Jersey Devils, and now he continues his career in Calgary. New Jersey gets Slafkovsky here and adds much-needed size along with the skill and goal-scoring he provides.
His game would complement Jack Hughes a lot, combining for one of the most dangerous duos in the Metropolitan Division. Slafkovsky finished last season with 30 goals and 73 points, career-highs in both categories.
3. Arizona Coyotes: Logan Cooley, Center
Original Pick: Logan Cooley, Center
There's no reason for the now Utah Mammoth to change their minds with this pick. Logan Cooley has been electric so far in his NHL career, and now that the Mammoth as a whole have started to get better as a team, Cooley has elevated his game.
A lower-body injury sidelined him for a while last season, appearing in just 54 games, but in those games he had 24 goals and 43 points, which helped the Mammoth get into the playoffs.
Cooley’s ability to make plays happen is unique to this class, and as he continues to develop his two-way play, he’s on the trajectory to being a top-line center on a championship-level team.
4. Seattle Kraken: Cutter Gauthier, Left Wing
Original Pick: Shane Wright, Center
It was shocking for many when projected first-overall pick Shane Wright fell to the Seattle Kraken at four, but in this experiment he will be falling even further as the Kraken get Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier, who was initially drafted to the Philadelphia Flyers but requested a trade before playing a single game in the NHL.
Gauthier plays a power game from the wing and will impose his will on opposing players along the wall. He led the Ducks in points with 69, and goals with 41. The Kraken need firepower up-front and Gauthier would bring them a blend of skill, speed, and strength, which are elements they’re lacking in their top-six.
5. Philadelphia Flyers: Pavel Mintyukov, Defenseman
Original Pick: Cutter Gauthier, Left Wing
You may look at Pavel Mintyukov’s point totals and question why he goes to the Flyers in this spot, but he's become a very steady two-way player who handles the puck in transition very well. Mintyukov is also not even close to being done with his development.
He was a great offensive player in the OHL for the Saginaw Spirit and the Ottawa 67's, but he had to redefine his game when transitioning to the NHL. His play outside from his point production is what makes him so coveted, and it’s also why the Ducks signed him to a $36-million contract extension.
The Flyers would add secondary scoring on their blueline, and another player who can help in transition, something head coach Rick Tocchet really emphasizes.
6. Columbus Blue Jackets: Jimmy Snuggerud, Right Wing
Original Pick: David Jiricek, Defenseman
David Jiricek never became the player the Columbus Blue Jackets were hoping for, but in this exercise they got Jimmy Snuggerud, who exceeded expectations since the St. Louis Blues selected him with the 23rd pick.
He was the captain for the University of Minnesota before making the jump to the NHL, and in his rookie season he had 21 goals and 51 points in 70 games for a Blues team that failed to make the playoffs.
Snuggerud is a really smart player with great puck protection and the passing ability to create chances for others. He would instantly jump into the Blue Jackets’ top-six and be an all-around player who helps produce offense in many different ways.
7. Chicago Blackhawks: Shane Wright, Center
Original Pick: Kevin Korchinski, Defenseman
The Chicago Blackhawks are looking for a middle-six center, and Wright would fit in as a great piece for the Blackhawks' competitive future.
Think of Andrew Shaw from Chicago’s heyday. He was a great two-way player who was able to produce secondary scoring and still play a detailed, physical game. Wright could have been a similar piece to a very large puzzle for the Blackhawks, and although he hasn’t seen the success he may have wanted, Wright’s best days are still ahead of him.
8. Detroit Red Wings: Marco Kasper, Center
Original Pick: Marco Kasper, Center
Marco Kasper has the seventh-most NHL games played from this class, and similar to Wright, Kasper's production took a dip in his sophomore season, going from 37 points in his rookie year to 19. But he was trusted in his own zone, and the Red Wings as a team really struggled after American Thanksgiving.
Kasper still has a lot more left in the tank and is only going to get more opportunities if he continues to do the little things well. His game is built to excel in a third line-role, and if the Red Wings make the playoffs next season, Kasper could be a huge reason why.
9. Buffalo Sabres: Simon Nemec, Defenseman
Original Pick: Matthew Savoie, Center
The Buffalo Sabres really needed to bolster their defenseman at this point in their trajectory, and in this re-draft, Simon Nemec fills a small need and brings a lot of upside. This outcome allows him to play a role catered to his strengths and be a solid two-way defenseman.
Nemec had 11 goals and 26 points last season with the Devils, and as he continues his growth, he’ll eventually find his game. With the talent he still has, he can become a very solid middle-pairing defenseman who can play a role and contribute to winning hockey.
10. Anaheim Ducks: Frank Nazar, Center
Original Pick: Pavel Mintyukov, Defenseman
Drafted 13th overall by the Blackhawks, Frank Nazar really found his footing this season and looked like a true top-six forward. He would add to a list of players who can produce offensively for Anaheim.
This fit is great for Nazar. He doesn’t have to be one of the top guys, so it would allow him to play a middle-six role where he can still put up points and start to build his two-way game. The Ducks walk away with a strong player who can eventually grow into an all-situations type of player.
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