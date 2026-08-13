2023 NHL Re-Draft: Bedard Stays No. 1, Leonard To Canadiens

The 2023 NHL Draft featured high-end talent at all three positions, headlined by Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard. Owen Cameron takes a look at what changes would be made if general managers across the league had a second chance to make their picks.
The 2023 NHL Draft featured a generational talent, multiple players who made immediate impacts, and some players in the lottery who are yet to see action in the league.
25 out of the 32 first-round picks have played at least one game in the NHL, and next season, will be full-time players. Others in still have a lot of work to do.
Considering the talent, organizational fit, and positional need for each franchise, this exercise aims to explore what each team selecting in the top-10 of the 2023 draft would do if they were given a second chance.
1. Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard, Center
Original Pick: Connor Bedard, Center
This selection wasn’t a complete shoo-in, but Connor Bedard still has the highest ceiling in this class. Despite being on a poor Chicago Blackhawks team, Bedard was still able to put up 30 goals and 75 points in 69 games last season.
He has game-breaking traits that others simply don’t, and has been showing that he can make those around him better. Bedard will miss the start of this season with a shoulder injury he sustained at a training session, but there's still a strong chance he returns in November and comes out firing on all cylinders.
2. Anaheim Ducks: Leo Carlsson, Center
Original Pick: Leo Carlsson, Center
There's a case for Leo Carlsson to slot in over Bedard at the top spot in this class considering the impressive start to his career, and there’s clearly a reason the Philadelphia Flyers were willing to offer-sheet him for $18 million a season.
He’s played 201 NHL games and already has 141 points. He also got a taste of playoff hockey, where he was looking like one of the best players in the league. This pick back on draft night wasn’t a guarantee to be Carlsson, but this time around, they wouldn’t think twice.
3. Columbus Blue Jackets: Adam Fantilli, Center
Original Pick: Adam Fantilli, Center
The top three stays the same with the Columbus Blue Jackets still taking Adam Fantilli. He’s had back-to-back 50-point seasons, and he has a 30-goal season under his belt. Fantilli is turning into a top-line center and is slowly developing a strong defensive game, which is the next step in his development.
Fantilli still has the ceiling to be a point-per-game player who can play in all situations and contribute on a Stanley Cup-winning team. Columbus could use some more creativity and skil around him, but Fantilli brings an all-around package and still has the size and skill to dominate in the offensive zone.
4. San Jose Sharks: Zach Benson, Left Wing
Original Pick: Will Smith, Center
Although he was drafted 13th overall, Zach Benson was one of the few players who played in the NHL right away and didn’t look out of place. Benson plays a game that is driven by his skill in tight, playmaking, and a mentality that defies his 176-pound frame.
He was a hound on the boards and a rat in the post-whistle scrums this past season while still showcasing a ton of skill, finishing with 43 points in 65 games. Benson’s real value was shown in these last playoffs, and the San Jose Sharks would love to get a player like Benson who can play in the top six with his skill and tenacity.
5. Montreal Canadiens: Ryan Leonard, Right Wing
Original Pick: David Reinbacher, Defenseman
Ryan Leonard adds something that the Montreal Canadiens were lacking in the playoffs, and it’s his physicality and ability to play a rush and possession game. Leonard would add to the size the Habs need in the top six and bring a different element to the game.
Leonard’s rookie season with the Washington Capitals was solid, putting together 20 goals and 45 points in 75 games. Leonard could have been the modern-day Max Pacioretty for the Habs and would make their forward core a lot more intimidating.
6. Arizona Coyotes: Will Smith, Center
Original Pick: Dmitri Simashev, Defenseman
At this point, the Arizona Coyotes needed some other high-end skill to play with Clayton Keller. As they stand today as the Utah Mammoth, Will Smith would have been a great fit within their top six.
Smith’s elite playmaking and skill could have also complimented Dylan Guenther on the second line. Smith was second in points on the Sharks with 24 goals and 59 assists in 69 games. After only 143 NHL games, Smith has already broken the 100-point mark with 104, showing how smooth of a transition to the professional level he's had.
7. Philadelphia Flyers: Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Defenseman
Original Pick: Matvei Michkov, Right Wing
The Philadelphia Flyers need more dynamic players on the blueline, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka is just that. The Flyers would love to have a player like him alongside guys like Cam York and Jamie Drysdale.
In his rookie campaign this past season, Sandin-Pellikka put up 21 points in 68 games with the Detroit Red Wings. He also saw success internationally where he was the captain of Sweden at the World Juniors, finishing tied for the team lead in scoring and capturing a gold medal.
While Matvei Michkov has a lot of talent, Sandin-Pellikka fits a positional need and plays a good transition game that would fit Rick Tocchet’s system.
8. Washington Capitals: Matthew Wood, Left Winger
Original Pick: Ryan Leonard, Right Wing
In this scenario Leonard doesn’t fall to the Capitals, so they go with a similar player in Matthew Wood. Both are big players who have skill, but the foundation of their game is built on their size and physicality.
Last season for the Nashville Predators Wood played 71 games, finishing with 17 goals and 30 points as a rookie. It's very easy to see a path where Wood develops into an impactful top-six winger who will thrive in a hard-nosed playoff environment while still being able to score.
9. Detroit Red Wings: Dalibor Dvorsky, Center
Original Pick: Nate Danielson, Center
Dalibor Dvorsky had a really nice 2024-25 season in the AHL before making the jump to a St. Louis Blues team that struggled to find consistency under head coach Jim Montgomery. Playing in a bottom-six role, Dvorsky’s two-way game has already started to blossom in the NHL, and his point production will only go up from here.
The 21-year-old had 12 goals and 21 points in 71 NHL games last season. The Red Wings in this scenario still get a two-way center, but an improvement over Danielson, who’s only played 28 NHL games and has taken some time to adjust to professional hockey.
10. St.Louis Blues: Matvei Michkov, Right Wing
Original Pick: Dalibor Dvorsky, Center
Michkov falls to the Blues here because his habits away from the puck have overshadowed his offensive production. Things haven't been smooth for him in Philly, but his talent is undeniable and still makes him a top-10 talent in this class as things currently stand.
The Blues needed more high-end skill to go with Jordan Kyrou, who was still on the roster, along with Robert Thomas. Michkov would have brought that. The 21-year-old recorded 63 points in the 2024-25 season and then 51 points last season, hitting the 20-goal mark in consecutive campaigns.
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