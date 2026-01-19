2025-26 NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 16 Primer And Pickups: Sabres, Canadiens Goalies Worth Adding

I noted in the previous NHL power rankings that we were waiting for the next domino to fall to get more trades going, and the Vegas Golden Knights acquired Rasmus Andersson on Sunday evening. This could get the rest of the league to start getting more active on the phones, and the list of sellers is growing now that the Calgary Flames have signalled they're ready to do business. The Vancouver Canucks, obviously, were the first to do so with Quinn Hughes, and more trades are expected to follow.