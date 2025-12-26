Chris Tanev Is The Boost The Maple Leafs Have Been Looking For

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a tumultuous week before the NHL’s holiday break, firing assistant coach Marc Savard and entering Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins with five losses in their previous six games.

However, Santa Claus was good to the Maple Leafs, as veteran defenseman Chris Tanev returned from injury and played meaningful minutes in Toronto’s 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Indeed, Tanev didn’t have a perfect night, as his rink rust was readily apparent. But Tanev’s return meant that Leafs coach Craig Berube had a significantly better defense corps to work with, scratching struggling veteran Simon Benoit in favor of another D-man who has struggled this year – Philippe Myers.

Tanev’s knack for knowing how to make the simple, zone-clearing play made life much easier for Leafs goalie Joseph Woll, who stopped 29 of 32 Pens shots for a .906 save percentage.

The Leafs’ win sent them into the break on a positive note. And Tanev’s return means Toronto’s D-corps is going to be much-improved on a night-in, night-out basis.

That said, the Maple Leafs’ win over Pittsburgh is only going to hold off the attack dogs for so long.

If the Leafs falter once the Christmas break is over, Berube’s job security is going to come into question. Also, Toronto GM Brad Treliving is going to be beating the bushes – if he isn’t already – for veteran help, most likely at forward.

Everyone Is To Share The Blame For The Maple Leafs' Struggles

The Toronto Maple Leafs have sunk near the bottom of the standings. And Leafs players, coaches and management all share the blame for this Blue & White disaster of a season.

If their performance thus far this season tells us anything, it’s that the Maple Leafs are going to have great difficulty rising the ranks of the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference with the lineup they have right now.

Although Toronto’s record improved to 16-15-5 after the win over Pittsburgh, the Leafs currently sit in last place in the Atlantic and in 15th place in the East.

That means the Maple Leafs’ destiny is partly out of their hands. They’re going to need the teams above them to lose, and lose in regulation time, if they’re going to move into a playoff spot.

Which Team Transformed The Most Since Last Christmas Break?

A lot has changed over the course of the past year. Which team has seen the biggest change, for better or worse?

While Toronto is just five standings points out of a playoff berth, the teams above them in the standings are all going to play one another, meaning some of the teams above them will consistently be picking up points. It's a daunting challenge for the Leafs.

But let’s get back to Tanev, who hadn’t played since being injured in a game on Nov. 1. Toronto went 9-10-4 in the 23 games Tanev missed, and there was nobody on the trade market who can step in and give Berube 20 minutes a night of low-event hockey the way Tanev can.

Tanev’s minutes are indeed down this season, but given the choice between playing Tanev more and playing Benoit or Myers at all, the choice for Berube is clear.

We’re not here to tell you Tanev is the most important component of the Leafs’ blueprint for success. He’s a 36-year-old veteran with a lot of miles on his competitive odometer, and he won’t be challenging for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top D-man.

But for this Maple Leafs defense corps, Tanev is a crucial piece of the puzzle. Furthermore, it’s not a coincidence that Toronto looked calmer and more confident with Tanev in the lineup on Tuesday.

His panic threshold is the best of any Leafs blueliner, his instincts are always to make the smart play, and his return to action is one of the best Christmas presents the Buds could ask for.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.