NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, As Of May 30

The Carolina Hurricanes have booked their place in the Stanley Cup final with a huge 6-1 win in Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens. Here's your NHL playoff update.
The Carolina Hurricanes handled the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night with a 6-1 victory at home, punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup final.
The Vegas Golden Knights, who wrapped up their series against the Colorado Avalanche last Tuesday, await the Hurricanes for Game 1 of the Cup final on Tuesday, June 2.
With the conference final stages of the NHL post-season officially complete, it's time to look ahead to the final series to claim the Stanley Cup.
Here are series updates, Friday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.
Stanley Cup Final Schedule
Time is listed in eastern time.
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Game 1: Vegas at Carolina, Tuesday, June 2, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS) - BetMGM odds: Vegas (2.25/+125), Carolina (1.65/-155)
Game 2: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Carolina at Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Carolina at Vegas, Tuesday, June 9, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
If necessary
Game 5: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 6: Carolina at Vegas, Sunday, June 14, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 7: Vegas at Carolina, Wednesday, June 17, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Carolina wins 4-1
Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2
Game 2: Montreal 2, Carolina 3
Game 3: Carolina 3, Montreal 2 (OT)
Game 4: Carolina 4, Montreal 0
Game 5: Montreal 1, Carolina 6
Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Vegas wins 4-0
Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2
Game 2: Vegas 3, Colorado 1
Game 3: Colorado 3, Vegas 5
Game 4: Colorado 1, Vegas 2
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 21 points, 16 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 16 games
T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 13 games
T-3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
T-3. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
T-6. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 15 points, 13 games
T-6. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-6. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-6. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 15 points, 13 games
T-6. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games
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