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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, As Of May 30 cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, As Of May 30

Andre Leal
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The Carolina Hurricanes have booked their place in the Stanley Cup final with a huge 6-1 win in Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens. Here's your NHL playoff update.

The Carolina Hurricanes handled the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night with a 6-1 victory at home, punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup final.

The Vegas Golden Knights, who wrapped up their series against the Colorado Avalanche last Tuesday, await the Hurricanes for Game 1 of the Cup final on Tuesday, June 2.

With the conference final stages of the NHL post-season officially complete, it's time to look ahead to the final series to claim the Stanley Cup.

Here are series updates, Friday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Time is listed in eastern time.

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Game 1: Vegas at Carolina, Tuesday, June 2, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS) - BetMGM odds: Vegas (2.25/+125), Carolina (1.65/-155)

Game 2: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Carolina at Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Carolina at Vegas, Tuesday, June 9, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

If necessary

Game 5: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 6: Carolina at Vegas, Sunday, June 14, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 7: Vegas at Carolina, Wednesday, June 17, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.

Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Carolina wins 4-1

Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2

Game 2: Montreal 2, Carolina 3

Game 3: Carolina 3, Montreal 2 (OT)

Game 4: Carolina 4, Montreal 0

Game 5: Montreal 1, Carolina 6

'It's Nice To Get Over The Hump And Play For The Stanley Cup': Staal, Martinook, Aho, Hall, Stankoven, Blake, RBA On Advancing To Stanley Cup Final

Frederik Andersen Channels Grief For Pivotal Game 5 Win

Canadiens: Same Tired Recipe, Same Result

Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Vegas wins 4-0

Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2

Game 2: Vegas 3, Colorado 1

Game 3: Colorado 3, Vegas 5

Game 4: Colorado 1, Vegas 2

Avalanche Swept Because They Couldn’t Handle The Truth Of Their Own Game

John Tortorella Learned How To Listen To His Players Since Taking Over Golden Knights

Post-Mortem: Who Will Be The Colorado Avalanche's GM And Coach After Sweep?

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 21 points, 16 games

2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 16 games

T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 13 games

T-3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games

T-3. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games

T-6. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 15 points, 13 games

T-6. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-6. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-6. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 15 points, 13 games

T-6. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games

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